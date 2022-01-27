WhatsApp to Launch a New Feature for the Group Admins

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp keeps updating itself in line with the users’ reviews. This time around there are rumors that WhatsApp is working on a lot of features to enhance its user experience. These include allowing group admins to delete messages for everyone. Regardless of whether the group has many members or not, group admins will have the power to delete messages The admins will have the authority to delete messages even before everyone sees them.

Soon WhatsApp Group Admins Would be Able to Delete Chats for Everyone in the Group

Once this update is launched, it would make it much easier for group admins to delete obscene or objectionable messages in a certain group.

Wabetainfo broke this news on Twitter by saying,

If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Furthermore, the Wabetainfo said that when the admin deletes a certain post, the following statement will appear,

This was deleted by an admin.

Apart from this update, a recent report suggest that WhatsApp is working on the option of extending the time limit of the ‘Delete Message for Everyone’ feature. Right now, the Whatsapp users only have the option of deleting the message once sent after one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds. However, it’s soon going to be changed to seven days after sending the message. According to the Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in an upcoming future update.

