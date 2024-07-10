WhatsApp to Launch a New Group Feature for Improving Transparency

WhatsApp is currently working to make the group invites more transparent. The platform is doing that by adding more context like who has added you to a certain group, along with the subject of the group. The new group context will include a note about the person who added you, the date of creation, and more as you can see in the image given below. Consequently, the users will easily navigate spammy groups or those that they’re being added to by unknown persons.

According to WhatsApp, the new group context notes will be launched to all users over the next few weeks.

The update is a part of the platform’s latest group safety update, including a range of new reporting options to help keep you safe. In recent times, the platform has witnessed considerable growth in group activity, and overall usage in general. Reportedly, users are now more focused on private group engagement rather than public posting.

WhatsApp appeals to users around the globe because of the extra security and therefore, more and more users in particular are now signing up for the app. However, on the other hand, group chats have become a significant tool for spam and these new steps will offer additional transparency to help avoid scams.

