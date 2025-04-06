WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, is working on several new features to enhance the calling experience for its Android users. WhatsApp will now let you mute or hide the camera before answering calls. These are most requested and demanded features. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, these updates are currently being tested in the beta version 2.25.10.16 of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp to Let You Mute or Hide Camera Before Answering Calls

New Mute Button for Incoming Voice Calls

The first new feature is a mute microphone button for incoming voice calls. This option appears directly in the notification panel when a call comes in. With this feature, users can mute their microphones even before they answer the call. While some might wonder when this would come in handy, it could be especially useful in noisy environments—like a busy street or a crowded room—where you don’t want the caller to hear background noise the moment you pick up.

This feature also helps users answer calls discreetly without scrambling to mute themselves after connecting. It adds convenience and a bit more control over how you join a conversation.

Turn Off Camera Before Answering Video Calls

The second feature targets video calls. WhatsApp is now allowing users to disable their camera before answering a video call. This can be particularly helpful for those who need a few moments to prepare before appearing on camera or prefer not to be seen right away.

Additionally, it offers an added layer of privacy—especially useful when receiving video calls from unknown or unfamiliar numbers. Instead of being visible instantly upon answering, users can choose when they want to turn the camera on, giving them more control over their visibility.

Real-Time Emoji Reactions During Video Calls

The third feature currently in testing is emoji reactions in video calls. This addition will allow participants to express themselves using emojis in real time, adding a fun and interactive element to conversations. Whether it’s a thumbs-up, a heart, or a laugh, these reactions can make virtual communication more engaging and expressive.

This feature could be particularly useful during group video calls, allowing users to respond or show appreciation without interrupting the speaker.

Limited Testing for Now, Wider Rollout Coming Soon

At the moment, these new features are only available to a limited number of beta testers on Android. However, WhatsApp plans to gradually roll them out to more users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp continues to introduce features that enhance user experience and offer more flexibility in communication. These latest additions aim to improve call privacy, offer smoother control during incoming calls, and add a touch of fun to video chats.

As always, it’s important to keep your app updated if you want early access to these types of features once they begin rolling out publicly.

