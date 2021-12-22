Has WhatsApp Failed to Ensure Users that their Chats are Safe?

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features to make the app more user-friendly but this time the app is emphasizing more on the security of an app. For this, the app has come up with visual indicators that will inform users about end-to-end encryption used across different units of the messaging app. WhatsApp to Make users believe that their chats are safe. While the company has told this to users multiple times but it seems that it couldn’t make them believe that the platform is encrypted.

This is due to all the candles associated with WhatsApp and its parent company Facebook, now known as Meta. People have lost their trust in the platform and now the company is trying to regain its position and in an effort to do so it has come up with indicators but the question arises that will it be successful?

This feature was found on the WhatsApp Call and Status screen on the iOS version of WhatsApp. When users click on the calling screen, they are shown that their calls are protected with end-to-end encryption. On the other hand, on the status screen, a message will appear that will show that the statuses of users are end to end encrypted.

This new indication was found by the WABetaInfo who found it on the iOS version of WhatsApp. This feature is not fully developed which means we are not going to see it anytime soon.

WABeta Info shared the screenshots of these new indicators that are going to be introduced soon. Along with screenshots, these words were shared:

“Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted” on the Calls screen, under the call list. Similarly, the Status screen shows the words “Your status is end-to-end encrypted”



Singal is considered to be one of the most secure and encrypted apps these days, and WhatsApp has used the same protocol. WhatsApp made all the chats encrypted back in 2016 and later on launched it for other units of the platform.

End-to-end encryption was designed to make the conversation more secure and protected. It means no one would be able to see the communication other than sender and recipient. While we already know that all-out data on WhatsApp is an end to end encrypted but having the tag will make people believe that the app is most secure to be used.

