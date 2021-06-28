WhatsApp is testing some interesting features for its Business accounts. Just recently, WhatsApp beta for Android has tested the waveforms for voice messages with build 2.21.13.17. However, the company has temporarily removed it but due to some user complaints. Now, it is saying that the latest update may bring waveforms while recording a voice message. Moreover, WhatsApp will remove an online status for business accounts. It also means that the ‘last seen’ message under the user name will no longer be visible.

WhatsApp to Remove Online Status for Business Accounts

The beta build 2.21.13.17 for business accounts on WhatsApp did not show an online status or the ‘last seen’ message anymore under their name as they typically did. Instead, it only says “Business Account” under the name. However, it could be possible to see the ‘last seen’ and online status from WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS. If this new feature will successfully be implemented, then other versions of WhatsApp will also get this feature very soon.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will let users listen to the voice message before sending it. This feature is currently under development on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we are hoping to get this feature by end of the third quarter of 2021.

