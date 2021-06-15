Social media platforms keep on testing new features, however not every feature is a success. Usually, the users keep on giving feedback that can be positive or negative and companies have to mold their features according to the feedback associated with them. The same thing happened to the messaging company WhatsApp, which has brought back the green color notifications for the Android beta App. Green color notifications were loved by people but just for a change, WhatsApp started testing a dark blue color for its notifications with 2.21.12.12 beta update.

It seems beta users were not happy about this new change which was made for the ‘app name’, ‘reply’, and ‘mark as read’ buttons. Now the messaging app is reverting back to its original color scheme. It means that the blue color will not make its way to the stable release.

WhatsApp to Restore Green Color Notifications For Android Beta Users

This news was reported by WABetaInfo which revealed that some users have started receiving the green color and this decision is taken merely on the feedback of users. The beta users complained that the new color was not properly visible as the contrast is not blending well. Since WhatsApp has decided to revert back to green color, it seems that blue color notifications will not make their way to the stable release.

It might be possible that some of the users won’t be happy with green notifications as well, but WhatsApp definitely would have taken this step after a survey.

Also, the company has recently added voice call features for KaiOS feature phones which work on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology and need an active mobile data or Wi-Fi connection.

