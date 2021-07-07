WhatsApp to Start Public Beta Testing of Multi-Device Support Soon

The most awaited multi-device support feature is soon to come under beta testing. As the name suggests, this feature provides support to WhatsApp for multiple device usage. It means users will soon be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices and will not have to log out. This feature was leaked several times but later on Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed its launch. Beta Testing of Multi-Device Support will allow the chosen people to enjoy this feature before others and report issues regarding this feature that comes their way.

Since this feature is delayed for a long time, on an occasion Mark Zuckerberg said:

“It’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync.”

It seems like the company has overcome all the hurdles that came in its way as it is going to launch the beta test for this feature. From different sources, we have come to know that the company is going to initiate public beta testing of Multi-device support in a month.

The news seems authenticated since WABetaInfo also tweeted yesterday regarding the rollout of this most awaited feature as a part of the testing purpose. The leakster has also promised to share details on how to be a part of this beta program later on.

Early access to multi-device beta will be available very soon, so you can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the phone.

Early access to multi-device beta will be available very soon, so you can use WhatsApp Web without an internet connection on the phone.

Be sure to follow me to be notified when you can join, because it might be a limited beta program.

The public beta program will be offered to limited users initially so to be a part of this program, one needs to be vigilant all the time.

To be a part of the WhatsApp beta program, users on Android and iOS need to be on the latest beta version of the app. WABetaInfo has also shared the screenshot of this new upcoming feature and also featured a dialogue box to invite people to join the multi-device beta. “Use WhatsApp on up to 4 additional devices at once without keeping your phone online”, is written on the dialogue box to give users a clear idea.

Furthermore, there are also rumors circulating regarding the use of WhatsApp Web without an Internet connection on the phone. This is one of the amazing features and I am happier about this one as compared to multi-device support.

