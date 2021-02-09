WhatsApp Upcoming Updates will Let Users Operate Same Account on Different Devices

After shaking its users’ trust, WhatsApp is now striving hard to get the trust back. The company is now quite active in bringing easy and demanding features. Just recently, WhatsApp has brought the mute video feature in its beta app. The company is now thinking to facilitate its users by introducing a “Log Out ” feature. The feature will Let Users Operate the Same Account on Different Devices. It will be available in the Upcoming Updates of WhatsApp.

According to a report in WABetInfo, WhatsApp has been working on this feature for a long time now. This feature will allow a user to operate the same WhatsApp account on different devices at the same time, which is not the case right now.

Currently, if a person wants to use his/her same WhatsApp account on another device, the app asks the user to sign out from the previous device before opening the same account on another one. So, users have to delete the account to make it on other devices.

The report also revealed that WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi-device.

“Multi-device with WhatsApp Web”: This feature will let the user use WhatsApp Web without the main phone to be connected to the Internet.

This feature will let the user use WhatsApp Web without the main phone to be connected to the Internet. “Multi-device with other devices”: Users can connect up to 4 different devices to their main WhatsApp account. Note that this limit might change in future. Also, this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well.

This new feature seems more interesting. The company is planning to introduce a new option called Log out. It will allow unlinking your device to the main WhatsApp account. WhatsApp itself has not revealed any information regarding it. But we will get more information about it in the near future.