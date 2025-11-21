WhatsApp Update Brings Auto-Expiring Statuses to About Feature

In the latest WhatsApp update, the company has undertaken a major redesign of its About section, turning a once-static profile field into a dynamic, real-time status tool. The update introduces disappearing About messages, emoji-enhanced notes, flexible timers, and improved visibility inside chats. Together, these upgrades make status sharing faster, clearer, and far more useful.

WhatsApp Officially Rolls Out Disappearing About Messages

Earlier this year, WhatsApp tested a feature that allowed users to set temporary About statuses with custom timers. Now, the company has officially rolled it out.

Users can choose how long their About stays visible, ranging from a few hours to an entire month. After the timer ends, the status automatically disappears.

Because the About now appears directly inside chats and on the chat info screen, contacts can instantly understand someone’s availability or activity. Users can also add emojis to their About notes, making quick updates more expressive and readable.

The new WhatsApp update still gives full control to the user. You can edit or delete your status at any time and choose exactly who can see it through privacy options. Expired statuses are stored privately in an archive, helping users reference old updates without cluttering their profile.

A More Visible and Engaging About Experience

WhatsApp has redesigned where and how the About appears. Instead of hiding inside the profile tab, the About now shows up directly in conversations as a small bubble under a contact’s profile picture.

This new placement reduces navigation steps and makes updates instantly noticeable. Users can share simple activity notes, like “In a meeting” or “On a trip”, or write personalized messages that reflect their mood or availability.

The new layout saves time, improves clarity, and ensures contacts can quickly interpret someone’s current status without leaving the chat screen.

WhatsApp now supports flexible expiration timers for About statuses. Users can choose short presets or extend the timer up to one month.

Because each About disappears automatically, users no longer need to manually remove outdated messages. This prevents confusion and keeps profiles clean and accurate. A visible countdown in the settings menu makes it easy to monitor or adjust the timer.

You can update or delete your About at any point before it expires, which gives full control over how you appear to others.

Where the New About Appears Across the App

The redesigned About shows up in two major places:

Inside the chat , directly under the profile picture

, directly under the profile picture In the chat info screen, where contacts can view detailed information

This makes each update more noticeable and easier to understand. The change especially helps with short-term statuses, such as quick breaks or travel notes, since they remain visible exactly where conversations happen.

Users can now attach emojis to their About messages. A coffee emoji can signal a break; a suitcase can show travel. These visual cues make updates easier to interpret at a glance.

WhatsApp also offers preset timers, like 1 day or 1 week, so users can update their About in seconds. Once the duration ends, the About disappears automatically, keeping profiles relevant and tidy.

This combination of emojis and timers creates a more expressive, organized way to communicate availability and short-term plans.

A Major Upgrade From the Old Static About Section

The old About field often became outdated because users forgot to change it. WhatsApp has fixed this by allowing statuses to disappear automatically. Now, each update stays relevant, avoids confusion, and better reflects real-time activity.

Users can edit, delete, or update their About as needed, and all changes are visible inside chats. The redesign blends convenience, privacy, and clarity, creating a more dynamic communication experience.

Rolling Out Now on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is currently rolling out the redesigned About feature across Android and iOS. Users can find the new options under Settings → Set About.

As the rollout expands this week, more people will gain access to disappearing statuses, expressively styled updates, and quick-view bubbles inside chats. These upgrades make communication faster, clearer, and much more intuitive.