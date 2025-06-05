WhatsApp Update: Forward Messages and Media to Meta AI for Instant Help

WhatsApp is rolling out a new way for users to interact with Meta AI directly within the app, thanks to the latest beta update (version 2.25.18.8) released through the Google Play Beta Program. The update introduces a much-anticipated feature: the ability to forward messages and media to Meta AI directly, making chatbot interaction faster, smarter, and more context-aware. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is now available to select users and is expected to roll out more widely over the coming weeks.

Forward Messages and Media to Meta AI: What the New Feature Does

Previously, users had to copy text or manually upload images to interact with Meta AI. This latest update streamlines that process. Users can now forward any message, whether text, photo, or video, directly to Meta AI, just like they would share content with a contact or a group.

More importantly, the forwarding process allows users to include an optional note, adding valuable context to the shared content. For example, a user could forward a screenshot with a caption like, “Can you explain what this means?” or share a photo asking, “Is this image real?” This helps Meta AI tailor its responses more accurately to the user’s needs.

How to Access the Feature

To check if the feature is available:

Try forwarding a message.

If “Meta AI” appears in your contact list on the forwarding screen, the feature is active on your device.

Keep in mind that not all beta testers will see the feature right away, as WhatsApp is rolling it out gradually. Users who don’t see it now may gain access in the coming days or weeks. Some may even experience it in slightly older beta builds if compatibility permits.

Why It Matters

With this feature, WhatsApp users gain a more seamless way to ask questions, analyze content, verify information, or get quick summaries, all within a few taps. It transforms Meta AI from a passive chatbot into an active part of the messaging experience.

Importantly, Meta AI can only read and respond to content that users explicitly forward. WhatsApp users remain in control of what they choose to share. However, it’s also noted that forwarded content may be used to improve Meta’s AI systems, a reminder for users to stay mindful of privacy when using AI features.

Possible Expansion Beyond Beta

While currently limited to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.18.8, there are hints that the feature may also be tested in the stable version of the app, meaning non-beta users could soon experience it too.

For now, this marks a significant step in making AI assistance more accessible and natural within everyday messaging. It positions Meta AI as not just a chatbot but a real-time assistant for text interpretation, content checking, and media insights.

