WhatsApp Update Will Bring New Chat Attachment Menu, Limited Poll choices For Android beta

WhatsApp is working very hard in order to make its app perfect. We have been getting information on a daily basis about upcoming WhatsApp features. According to the latest reports, the messaging giant is now working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta. Recent reports claim that a few amazing features are on their way to Android Beta Users. The most prominent according to WABetaInfo is the new chat attachment menu that will offer a better user-friendly experience, with a clearer interface. However, let me tell you that it is currently under development. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to release in a future WhatsApp Update.

Chat Attachment Menu Is Another Feature That Will Be A Part Of The Upcoming WhatsApp Update

Earlier this month, the messaging platform, WhatsApp was tipped to be working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta. The latest reports claim that now messaging platform is rolling out a new feature in Android beta that displays profile icons within group chats. The new feature will definitely help to better identify group members by showing profile icons. It will be making it easier to involve in group conversations. If you want to know more about it, head to the link down below:

In addition to that, WhatsApp is also trying to make users’ experience better by introducing limiting polls to only one choice on the Android beta. The company aims to introduce a new option within the poll composer to allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice. According to WABetaInfo: “selecting multiple options in a poll leads to ambiguity and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”. The point worth mentioning here is that this upcoming new feature will help all in the conversation to avoid confusion. No doubt, it will make poll results clear and more accurate. Let me tell you that these features are currently under development. They are expected to release with future updates of the app.