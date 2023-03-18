WhatsApp Update Will Bring New Chat Attachment Menu, Limited Poll choices For Android beta
WhatsApp is working very hard in order to make its app perfect. We have been getting information on a daily basis about upcoming WhatsApp features. According to the latest reports, the messaging giant is now working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta. Recent reports claim that a few amazing features are on their way to Android Beta Users. The most prominent according to WABetaInfo is the new chat attachment menu that will offer a better user-friendly experience, with a clearer interface. However, let me tell you that it is currently under development. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to release in a future WhatsApp Update.
Chat Attachment Menu Is Another Feature That Will Be A Part Of The Upcoming WhatsApp Update
“selecting multiple options in a poll leads to ambiguity and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”.