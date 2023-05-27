HUGE WhatsApp Update! Soon You Will Be Able To Message Users Without Having Their Phone Numbers

No doubt, WhatsApp is the most popular go-to messaging app for millions of people around the world. It keeps on bringing new changes to improve users’ experience and now it seems WhatsApp is working on a massive update. It is definitely not a new thing to hear because we have been sharing information regarding new WhatsApp features on a regular basis since the beginning of this year. Isn’t it? Recently, WABetaInfo revealed that the Meta-owned app is developing the ability to set up a WhatsApp username. It means the upcoming WhatsApp Update will let you message any user even if his/her number is not saved on your phone.

WhatsApp wrote in a blog post:

‘WhatsApp users will have the opportunity to add another layer of privacy to their accounts. Instead of relying solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, users will be able to choose for a unique and memorable username.’

The point worth mentioning here is that this WhatsApp feature is currently in development and not yet visible. However, don’t worry we have a sneak peek to share alongside a screenshot of the feature. Let’s have a look:

The screenshot further reveals an option to add a unique username on the Profile page within the app’s settings. However, we still don’t know how the feature will work.

WABetaInfo further added that soon the platform will allow users to communicate with businesses privately, thus protecting their phone numbers, or perhaps their usage will be even vast, allowing private communication with any user. Moreover, we are confident that the company will revolutionize the way we communicate on WhatsApp in the future. If you want to know more about changes brought to WhatsApp, head to the links shared down below:

