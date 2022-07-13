WhatsApp Users Can Now Use any Emoji when Reacting to a Message

It took WhatsApp a very long time to add emoji reactions compared to Messenger, which is also owned by Meta. the update has been lauded by users all around the world. There was still a problem, though, which is that WhatsApp’s coders had already decided which six reactions users would be getting. These six reactions include Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

Undoubtedly, this was a positive step, but many consumers desired more. So, in response to queries, WhatsApp announced today that it would be enabling users to respond with any emoji of their choice. On its official Twitter account, WhatsApp stated,

Since you asked… … all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it. Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

This is clearly a very slight improvement to what is still a very new feature, but we anticipate that many of you will find it to be quite useful. Rest assured that the new feature is finally on the way, though the worldwide rollout may take a few days to reach all Android and iOS devices now using WhatsApp.

