WhatsApp users across Pakistan have been grappling with persistent disruptions while trying to use the app on mobile data connections. This issue, which has continued for several weeks, escalated on Friday when users found themselves unable to send or receive messages through mobile networks. However, the app still functions when connected to Wi-Fi. Users can send or receive voice messages and video files without difficulty using WiFi.

WhatsApp Users in Pakistan Face Persistent Disruptions on Mobile Data

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, the issue was widespread, particularly affecting major cities like Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. Despite the widespread disruption, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had not issued any official statement to confirm or clarify the situation.

Disruptions Linked to Protests and Security Measure

The timing of the recent WhatsApp outage has raised speculation that the disruptions are linked to planned political activities. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has a protest in Rawalpindi, leading many to believe that the government may have intentionally restricted access to mobile internet services to maintain control over public gatherings and mitigate the spread of information. The governments also used this practice in the past to manage large-scale events and maintain public order.

Over the years, Pakistan has experienced similar service disruptions during periods of political unrest or security threats. While the government often attributes these outages to technical issues such as faulty submarine cables or necessary reconfigurations by internet service providers (ISPs), many observers believe these explanations cover more deliberate actions to curb communication during sensitive times.

Security experts have noted that the government frequently relies on internet disruptions as a measure to counter terrorism or prevent civil unrest. In the face of large protests or political rallies, cutting off mobile data access prevents protesters from organizing efficiently and limits the spread of real-time information on social media platforms like WhatsApp.

Ongoing Issues and Previous Disruptions

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp users in Pakistan have faced such problems. Just a few weeks earlier, on September 28, users in Karachi reported issues when trying to send media files through WhatsApp on mobile data. A similar problem occurred on September 21, suggesting that the disruptions are part of a larger, ongoing issue affecting mobile network services.

Moreover, in August 2024, Pakistan experienced a severe internet slowdown, with reduced speeds affecting communication services across the country. The government first linked this outage to technical faults in the country’s submarine cables, but the frequent timing of these outages during political events has led to scepticism.

A Pattern of Disruptions

The recurrence of these service disruptions has raised concerns among citizens and digital rights advocates. While government authorities often cite technical reasons, many suspect that the frequent outages are an intentional tool used to limit access to communication during critical moments.

As WhatsApp remains a crucial platform for communication in Pakistan, particularly for organizing protests or sharing news, any disruptions can have significant impacts on both social and political activities. As of now, users are waiting for an official explanation or resolution to the recurring issue, which shows no signs of abating soon.

