WhatsApp Users will Soon be Able to Migrate Chats Between iPhone and Android

Facebook’s new plan of merging all its three apps including Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp came as a surprise for users as the tech giant previously wanted all its apps to be treated as a separate entity. While the company keeps on changing its plans and launching new features regularly, it has come up with a new option that will soon allow users to Migrate Chats history between iOS and Android. No doubt its a good news for WhatsApp users. Previously, WhatsApp never allowed users to run the same account on multiple devices but it might change it. This new plan will change the way we use WhatsApp. as users will be using the same account on different devices.

This feature is in the testing phase right now. So users who have both Android and iOS devices or plan to shift from one to another will be able to migrate their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

currently, when we have to shift our chat between different operating systems, we use third-party apps which are totally against WhatsApp’s terms and Conditions. Usage of such apps compromises users’ privacy and results in data leakage. For this, the company is working hard to offer a solution to it.

While the company has not officially released a statement regarding this statement, a report reveals that this chat migration feature between Android and iOS will make its way in the next update. So users will have to upgrade the app to get the latest version to refrain from any compatibility issues.

However, since the company has not shared anything regarding this feature, we will not be able to give the release date. So let’s wait for it.

As the company is launching a new feature to make the experience better, its privacy is going down and we have recently come across another privacy lapse from the company which has made data of 500m users online. Click on the link below to know more about it.

