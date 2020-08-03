WhatsApp Users will Soon Enjoy 138 New Emojis on Android

WhatsApp is testing 138 new emojis for its platform. These New Emojis on Android is the latest addition that is spotted in WhatsApp version 2.20.197.6 beta for Android. Just a few days back, the messaging giant had also launched animated stickers for both Android and iPhone users. These stickers are placed just right beside the regular stickers to provide users with a medium to better communicate and express each other.

New Emojis on Android- Here’s What you will Get to Enjoy in a couple of Weeks

Emojis and stickers are the best elements through which users can express themselves in the best way. According to the leak, the new emojis on which WhatsApp is working on are just a little bit different from those already available on the platform right now. It means WhatsApp user will not be able to notice much difference at first glance unless observed for some time. The changes that are made in new emojis includes new color tones of clothes, hairstyle, and skin tones.

According to WABetaInfor, who discovered the new emojis arrival on 2.20.197.6 beta for Android has revealed that one can enjoy this new change to the app by joining the Google Play Beta Programme. Moreover, one can also download its APK file from the APK mirror. Right now these new emojis are not released to the public however after the testing phase is done, the company will definitely launch it for everyone.

WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features and additions for its users. A week back, the company was spotted developing the “Mute Always” option which lets users put a group chat from any group mute for a lifetime. The company is also working on bringing “Expiring Messages” which will remove messages automatically after a certain span of time.

Moreover, a new feature is also launched that lets users use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices.

