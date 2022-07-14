WhatsApp Warns Users Against Fake Mod Apps

The meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has recently found some fake versions of the app. Therefore, the company has issued a strict warning to all Whatsapp users to not download and use such fake Mod apps. The CEO of WhatsApp further advised the users to not download these modified fake versions of the App to avoid any trouble.

Fake Mod Apps Are Quite Similar to Original Ones

The messaging platform, WhatsApp is not only one of the most popular communication services, but also an attractive target for attackers trying to ditch users. According to the sources, the cybersecurity team of WhatsApp had discovered malicious applications that act as WhatsApp-like services. These software are available for download outside Google Play. They include the Hey WhatsApp and Hey Mod application and other clones of the messenger.

These fake App Versions are trying to mislead the users by pretending to be similar to the original WhatsApp application. Due to this reason, the WhatsApp Head has warned users to not download and use these fake Mod apps on their phones to avoid security breaches. The tweet stated that:

“Reminder to Whatsapp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps – offered outside of Google Play – from a developer called “HeyMods” that included “Hey WhatsApp” and others.”

In addition to that, it was also revealed that Google Play Protect for Android is able to detect and disable previously downloaded fake versions of the messenger. So, the WhatsApp head praised Google for its ongoing work to prevent the spread of malicious applications on Android devices.

A couple of months back, the number of WhatsApp active users reached two billion. It gave the attackers a chance to manipulate users to achieve criminal goals. So, it is advised to all users to only use the official version of the app available in the Google Play store. If you will try to download those fake versions, then they might harm your devices by spreading malware. Be aware and do let us know in the comment section if you have experienced any issues after downloading such apps.

