WhatsApp Web Beta Introduces Calendar Search Feature

WhatsApp is a major player in the ever-changing universe of instant messaging applications, with a vast user base and the support of social media behemoth Meta, which purchased the platform over a decade ago. Our ongoing coverage of WhatsApp’s latest feature enhancements, which are frequently exposed through beta testing, keeps us up to date on what to anticipate from future releases. As WhatsApp matures, so does its functionality, including its web counterpart, WhatsApp Web. A new and useful calendar search tool has appeared in the most recent WhatsApp Web beta version (2.2348.50), allowing users to filter messages based on specified dates.

The diligent guys at WABetaInfo were the first to notice this unusual development. WhatsApp Web beta 2.2348.50 now supports calendar searches in both solo and group chats. It’s crucial to remember that this capability is presently only available within chats and not on the main page, which displays a complete list of conversations. However, it’s possible that the scope of this functionality will grow in the future.

This feature may be in the early stages of a slow rollout, so it may take a few days for all users to receive it. While this feature may not be equally useful to all WhatsApp users, it does allow a quick way to get to a certain date inside a one-on-one or group chat without having to recall keywords or the substance of the discussion. According to WABetaInfo, this capability can also be useful for searching for non-textual content such as photographs, movies, or voice notes.

Given that we have only discovered this capability in WhatsApp Web beta, we cannot promise that it will be extensively implemented in the stable version very soon. However, considering its potential use for users with many chats, we predict that it will be included in a future stable release of WhatsApp Web.

Accessing the WhatsApp Web beta is a very simple procedure, especially when compared to its Android equivalent, which usually entails signing up on the Play Store or downloading the most recent APK from a trustworthy source. Joining the beta is as simple for WhatsApp Web users as hitting the three-dot menu displayed above the list of chats, heading to Settings, selecting Help, and ticking the “Join the beta” box.

WhatsApp’s Android beta version has recently been very busy, with new features and upgrades appearing at a rapid pace. It’s worth noting that not all of these changes are truly new, since WhatsApp occasionally fine-tunes old functionality. A recent example is the reintroduction of Mute updates into the Channels tab, which had previously been deleted in a previous edition. Another beta version revealed the addition of polls within channels, demonstrating WhatsApp’s dedication to continual improvement and innovation.

In terms of privacy, WhatsApp beta added a unique email verification function in addition to the user’s phone number, which is still required for registering new accounts. This innovation demonstrates WhatsApp’s commitment to improving security and the customer experience.

