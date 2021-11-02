WhatsApp is kept on introducing new features for its mobile version as well as for desktop version. Just recently, the company has introduced a number of new features to its app. Now, WhatsApp Web gets three new features. The WhatsApp Web users can now edit photos on the web version and preview links as well. It is also adding a new sticker suggestion feature. Now Let’s discuss these features in detail.

WhatsApp Web Gets Three New Features: Take A Look Here

First of all, WhatsApp is now letting its users edit the photos on the web before sending them. Until now, this was only possible on the mobile version of the app if one wanted to edit an image. WhatsApp is now changing this and added the media editor option to the web version too. So, the users will now be able to edit images on their computers as well.

WhatsApp also said,

“We built this feature with privacy in mind, so rest assured that WhatsApp can’t see your searches, and your personal messages are always protected by end-to-end encryption.

See Also: WhatsApp Introduces Message Rating Feature for Business Accounts

Secondly, users will now get sticker suggestions when they type a message. This will help users to find the right sticker for their conversations. Those who use a sticker during a conversation normally have to go through multiple tabs to find the right sticker, which disrupts the flow. This update has now resolved this issue.

Last but not the least, WhatsApp has improved how people can see previews of links. Now, users will be able to see the full preview of the link when sending it via WhatsApp web. People receiving the link will get much more context about what has been sent and what they are about to see or read on the web version of the messaging app.

Check Also: WhatsApp Removes ‘from Facebook’ footer in its new Update