WhatsApp Web is Bringing Custom Chat Filters to Help Users Stay Organized

WhatsApp is taking a significant step towards improving user experience by introducing custom chat filters to its web client. This feature is already available to Android beta users in version 2.24.22.5. However, now the messaging giant is prepping to extend the convenience of custom lists and filters to the desktop. WhatsApp custom chat filters will help users organize chats more efficiently and access particular chats across all devices.

The new feature allows users to create custom lists—like “Family,” “Friends,” or “Work”. Moreover, it automatically filters those conversations for quick access. Whether created on mobile or the web, these lists will sync in real-time, allowing users to view their categorized chats instantly on both platforms. For instance, if a user sets up a list on their phone to track a project team, that same list will be available on their WhatsApp Web. This sync feature ensures that users never have to recreate lists or manually sync their settings.

WhatsApp Web Custom Chat Filters: Sync Your Conversations Seamlessly Across Devices

WhatsApp is also working on a “Favorites” list to allow users to mark specific contacts as favorites for even quicker access to high-priority conversations. This feature is quite beneficial for users who repeatedly switch between mobile and desktop apps or depend on WhatsApp Web during work hours. Changes made to any list, whether adding or removing contacts, will automatically appear across mobile and desktop versions.

Other than personal lists, WhatsApp is also developing preset filters tailored for business users. For instance, “Important,” “Lead,” and “Follow-up.” This feature can help businesses categorize and manage their customer chats effortlessly, helping to separate high-priority conversations from regular ones. With these preset options, companies can simplify workflows. Moreover, they can address critical customer needs promptly.

One of the most notable features of the latest update is the added layer of privacy. Any list created on the web client will be completely private, visible only to the creator. This privacy feature will help Web clients organize their chats freely without worrying about who can see their list settings. Once created, each list renders a filter icon at the top of the chat list. It allows users to toggle between chats with ease.

WhatsApp users can personalize their messaging experience as per their daily needs with custom filters on both mobile and desktop. It will keep their personal and business chats organized and accessible.

