WhatsApp Web is Working on A Favourite Contacts Filter Feature

Celebrating a decade of ownership under Meta, WhatsApp has undergone significant transformations, from minor interface adjustments to a monumental restructuring of its multi-device framework. These changes, aimed at enhancing user experience, have solidified WhatsApp’s status as one of the most popular messaging platforms globally. The evolution continues, with the latest beta version introducing a filter that allows users to separate their favourite contacts from others for WhatsApp Web users.

While WhatsApp offers a quick and convenient communication platform, important conversations often get lost amidst the influx of messages from various sources, including group chats, brand interactions, and individual conversations. To address this issue and minimize the need for repetitive searches using the in-app search bar, WhatsApp introduced the option to pin up to three frequently accessed conversations at the top of the chat list. However, this feature has its limitations and may not fully resolve the issue for users with numerous frequent conversations.

Recent observations by WABetaInfo reveal Meta’s development of a Favorites option for WhatsApp chats on iOS, enabling users to instantly call or message contacts by accessing a separate tab dedicated to favourites. Moreover, similar findings on WhatsApp Web suggest that support for marking contacts as favourites is in progress, although the specifics of its implementation remain unclear. Nonetheless, screenshots indicate that Favorites will function as a filter in the chat list on the web interface, with the unfiltered list retaining its chronological order of messages. Provided there are no restrictions on the number of favourites, this feature could significantly improve accessibility for busy users.

A common theme in recent updates indicates WhatsApp’s commitment to prioritizing important content. In addition to the Favorites option for chats, the platform has been developing features such as pinning select channels to the top of the feed, ensuring users do not miss updates from preferred contacts and subscribed businesses. Initially, this feature will be available for the iOS client and WhatsApp Web. The Android users will get it in the near future too.

In conclusion, the journey of WhatsApp marked continuous innovation aimed at enhancing user convenience and accessibility. Introducing the Favorites option for chats represents another step forward in this direction, promising a more streamlined messaging experience for millions of users worldwide. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, users can expect further enhancements prioritising what matters most to them.