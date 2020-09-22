Whatsapp Web problem fixed after this recent update

In an attempt to expand the immensely popular messaging app, WhatsApp is actively trying out new technologies. Now a recent update has been found and one of the main challenges facing users using the WhatsApp Web site may be solved. This helpful function helps users to view their chats via a web browser like Chrome or Safari. All you need to do is check a QR code on your phone and all of your messages will appear on your PC immediately.

The talks are available at all times as long as your Android smartphone or iPhone is nearby and linked to the network and this is where WhatsApp might be contemplating a major shift. Clearly, once anyone else is using your device, they may quickly take a sly peek at your personal messages without trying to use a password, although that might not be the case for a long time.

As all the features mentioned sound interesting, the fun would double if WhatsApp plans to introduce its other update, called “Connected Devices” (which has already been in the pipelines for a long time) and is focused on making it easy for the consumer to connect more than one computer to their accounts, meaning that WhatsApp Web users may chat from their PC, other smartphones they own.

As shown by the eagle-eyed team at WABetainfo, a recent security feature seems to mean that the user will have to verify themselves before WhatsApp Site is accessible through the phone’s fingerprint scanner. This will occur each time the service is accessed on a PC and any troubling security problems could stop.

WhatsApp Web is a browser version of the popular WhatsApp Messaging chat and video / voice calling app that we all know from iOS and Android. Desktop WhatsApp includes two types — a free device app for Mac and Windows or the choice to work directly from the device.