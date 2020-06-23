WhatsApp Web to get Voice and Video call Feature Soon

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features for its Android and iOS users however web users usually ignore irrespective of the reason that this messaging app is used widely on the web as well. WhatsApp web has remained a great tool for people you work for long hours on the computer and do not want to take their phones out while working. Instead, they open WhatsApp on their computers and check messages on and off. However, there was the biggest drawback while using WhatsApp on the web that one can’t receive or make calls from the WhatsApp web.

WhatsApp Web to Get Major Features Update

According to WABetaInfor, the messaging app is working on launching the voice and video call feature on the web. The company is reportedly also working on launching dark mode that will further improve the experience of users using this WhatsApp on PC. This call feature will also include group calls which means that this platform would also be used for official meetings.

The company has shared plenty of features in the upcoming updates. The company is also working on multiple logins from different devices. All these features are awaited anxiously as this messaging app is an integral part of our lives these days and is one of the most important things that we are using. According to some rumors, WhatsApp is also working on search by date and storage feature. The search by date feature is going to be one of the bombastic features launched until now. let’s see when these all features will reach us.

Also Read: WhatsApp Payments are Finally Coming