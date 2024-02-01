WhatsApp Web and the desktop app have often lagged behind the mobile version in terms of features, leaving users longing for the same functionality across platforms. Notably absent on these platforms was the Chat Lock feature, a recent addition to the mobile app that allows users to lock individual chats for enhanced privacy. The good news is that this chat lock feature is set to arrive on WhatsApp Web soon.

A recent report from WABetaInfo provides a sneak peek into the upcoming update, showcasing the inclusion of the Chat Lock icon in the sidebar tab. This suggests that users will soon be able to access and manage locked chats directly from the web client, offering a seamless experience between mobile and desktop versions of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Web Will Soon Get Chat Lock Feature

The presence of the padlock icon in the sidebar strongly indicates the creation of a dedicated tab for locked chats on the web interface. Additionally, there may be an option to secure this tab with a passcode, ensuring an extra layer of protection for sensitive conversations. The web application could potentially leverage the passkey system recently introduced on WhatsApp for an added security boost.

For those unfamiliar with Chat Lock, it empowers users to lock specific chats, housing them within a discrete folder. On mobile devices, these locked chats remain hidden from the main chat screen, requiring the device’s screen lock for access. This feature proves invaluable for discussions that users prefer to keep confidential.

While the development of this feature is still underway, its impending arrival on the web app could coincide with a broader design overhaul. The introduction of Chat Lock on WhatsApp Web brings convenience and consistency to users who value privacy across various devices.

If you’re an avid user of Chat Lock on WhatsApp’s mobile app, the prospect of its extension to the web is undoubtedly exciting. Feel free to share your thoughts and anticipation in the comments section below. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, the addition of features like Chat Lock ensures that users can enjoy a secure and private messaging experience across all platforms.