WhatsApp will Increase its Revenue by Launching a Global Cloud API

WhatsApp’s drive into the commercial market continues today with the announcement that the WhatsApp Cloud API will be available to all organizations globally. The new developer tool, which went into beta testing in November, is a cloud-based version of WhatsApp Business API. The company’s first income-generating enterprise product. Still, it’s hosted on Meta’s infrastructure.

WhatsApp Cloud API

The firm has been developing its Business API platform as one of the primary revenue streams for the otherwise free messaging service. WhatsApp charges businesses per message, with fees varying depending on the region and volume of messages sent. Thousands of firms, including Vodafone, Coppel, Sears Mexico, BMW, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Iberia Airlines, Itau Brazil, iFood, Bank Mandiri, and others, were using the non-cloud edition of the Business API as of late last year. The API’s on-premise version is free to use.

On the other hand, the cloud-based version is aimed at smaller enterprises and decreases integration time from weeks to minutes, according to the company. It’s also completely free.

Businesses integrate the API with their back-end systems, with WhatsApp communication typically being just one component of their overall messaging and communication strategy. They may also want to communicate via SMS, other messaging applications, emails, and other methods. Businesses usually partner with a solution provider like Zendeks or Twilio to aid them with these integrations. During the cloud API beta tests, Zendesk in the United States, Take in Brazil, and MessageBird in the European Union were among the providers.

Today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the global public availability of the cloud-based platform. But now known as the WhatsApp Cloud API, during Meta’s messaging-focused “Conversations” live event.

Premium Upgrades for WhatsApp Business

Meta is also offering new premium capabilities for its WhatsApp Business app today. It includes the option to manage communications across up to ten devices for a charge. It will also offer new customizable WhatsApp click-to-chat links to assist businesses in engaging clients. This include Meta’s other apps like Facebook and Instagram. These will be part of a premium offering for WhatsApp Business app subscribers soon. More information, including pricing, will be released later.

