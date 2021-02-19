WhatsApp Will Introduce Logout Option in New Update

WhatsApp focuses on many new updates in to be an effort to maintain their users after the recent changes in their privacy settings. The application would allow users to logout of the application after introducing new privacy-focused features, according to a recent report by WABetainfo. The log-out feature is designed to work on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, stop users from deleting their accounts or uninstalling WhatsApp.

The report shows that the latest beta version of Whats-App already has a choice to logout. pBoth iOS and Android versions of the app will have the latest option available on the phones.

At the moment, users have only two ways to get a break from the app. You can either delete or mute the alerts. Many users have wanted a logout option that will allow them, like every other social media site, to sign out of the app. It was particularly important for those who always receive and send messages on the app and on the business accounts.

According to WABetainfo, “Whats-App is developing two different kinds of multi-device – Multi-device with WhatsApp Web where you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet. And multi-device with other devices where you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account.”

It is reported that WhatsApp will also delete the account option. It is most possible that the ‘delete account’ button will be exchanged with the option to log out on the app’s app.

