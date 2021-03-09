WhatsApp is working to improve the security of their cloud backups by using a new Password-Protected feature to secure message backups to make them available only to the user. WABetaInfo revealed last year about the feature, and now it posted screenshots of how the iOS and Android apps could function with this feature.

WhatsApp Will Introduce Password-Protected Encrypted Chat Backups

“You should set a password to encrypt future backups to eliminate unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backup,” mentioned one of the screenshots. “When you try to recover your backup, the password will be required.” The app then asks the user to verify the phone number and choose a password of 8 characters or more. One additional screenshot informs that “WhatsApp will not be able to help recover forgotten passwords.”

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption. The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

WhatsApp chats are already encrypted end-to-end, indicating they are accessible only to the sender and receiver. This security feature does not include Google Drive or iCloud online backups. Backup protection is the responsibility of cloud service providers on these servers, who in the past have made them accessible to law enforcement authorities with valid search warrants. If you have password encryption for the backups, someone without your permission would not be allowed access to your chat history or backups.

This feature will help to overcome the fear which rises after WhatsApp’s new privacy policy that creates confusion among the users that Whatsapp may store more information with parent company Facebook. Even though WhatsApp clarifies that the new policies will never affect the privacy of personal messages of users. Also, WhatsApp competitor messaging services such as Signal and Telegram have seen an increase in interest as users are exploring alternative options.

WhatsApp did make any official statement regarding the new feature, but WABetaInfo has a strong record of announcing features before their official announcement.

