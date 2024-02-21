WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, has always prioritized user privacy and security. From introducing end-to-end encryption for chats and backups to features like Chat Lock, the app continues to evolve to meet users’ needs. Now, a new privacy-oriented feature may be on the horizon, as indicated by a recent beta release. Soon, WhatsApp users will not be able to take screenshots of profile photos.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to hide their profile image through Settings > Privacy > Profile Photo, with options like Everyone, Nobody, and My contacts. However, the app is reportedly working on enhancing this feature by preventing other users, including contacts, from taking a screenshot of the profile picture, according to WABetaInfo’s report on WhatsApp beta v2.24.4.25.

WhatsApp will Not Let You Take Screenshots of Profile Photos

While I couldn’t replicate this feature on my Android phone running the same beta version, suggesting it’s part of a limited rollout, it’s worth noting that this safeguard won’t prevent users from taking a photo of the profile picture with another device. Additionally, saving a contact’s display image is currently easy to do using WhatsApp Web, highlighting an area for further development by the app’s developers.

WhatsApp’s move to restrict profile picture screenshots could make it a trailblazer among popular instant messaging apps. Unlike Telegram, which allows users to freely save and display pictures and even has a dedicated Save to Gallery button, WhatsApp’s approach could set a new standard for privacy. While Signal doesn’t allow direct saving of display pictures, users can still take screenshots unless the app’s screenshot limitation feature is enabled.

Overall, WhatsApp’s potential new feature reflects its commitment to user privacy and security. However, as the feature has yet to roll out to beta users, it may be some time before it becomes widely available.