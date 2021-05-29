WhatsApp has been widely criticized for its new privacy policy, which adds new terms ensuring that the app will share data with Facebook. Earlier this month, WhatsApp has announced that users who do not accept the new policy will lose app features. But it seems like the company has to reconsider its decision. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp Will Not Limit Features for Users who Haven’t Accepted New Privacy Policy.

WhatsApp New Privacy Policy will not Effect Anyone Now

“Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update,”

a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

In the previous report, WhatsApp has said that the app will switch to a limited functionality mode. In this mode, users won’t be able to access their chat list. However, if they receive a chat, they will be able to open it through their notifications and also respond to them. They can also receive incoming audio and video calls. A few weeks later, the user will stop receiving all calls and messages.

Now, WhatsApp has updated its support article about the privacy updates to confirms that no one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality. The company also claims that the majority of users have accepted the update.

“We will continue to remind users from time to time and let them accept the update, including when they choose to use relevant optional features like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook. We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business.”

WhatsApp said

Source: The Verge