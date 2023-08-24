WhatsApp Will Now Let You Create Groups Without Names

Messaging giant, WhatsApp introduced a new feature recently. The all-new WhatsApp feature allows users to create WhatsApp groups without needing to name them. Let me tell you that before this update, users need to specify group names during creation. However, now the messaging giant is making it easy for you to just create a group and start the chat without any worry about naming it.

A New WhatsApp Feature Is On Its Way

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the update on his Facebook page and Meta’s Instagram channel back on Wednesday. The feature aims to help users create a group, even if they have not chosen a topic yet or ought to create one quickly. However, the point worth mentioning here is that unnamed groups will be limited to up to six participants, unlike a typical WhatsApp group that can add up to 1,024 participants. In addition to that, these groups are tipped to be dynamically named based on the users added to a group.

The group name will also appear differently for each participant. It will depend on how the users have saved contacts on their phones. For instance, if you join an unnamed group with people who haven’t saved their contacts, your phone number will be visible in the group name. It shows the feature is likely aimed more at friends and family who are already familiar with one another.

The company has plans to roll out the new group-centric feature over the next few weeks to all users around the globe. Let’s wait and watch. Stay tuned!

