WhatsApp Will Roll Out Animated Emoji Feature Soon

The Meta-owned messaging giant has been bringing new features to the platform since starting of this year. We all know that WhatsApp emojis, GIFs, stickers, and reactions allow you to express yourself while chatting. WhatsApp keeps on adding new emoji characters, so you can always find the right emoji to express your emotions. The platform also gives you an opportunity to even create your own WhatsApp emoji stickers for that personalized touch. Do you guys want WhatsApp to allow you to express yourself in an even better way? Yeah! Why not! According to the latest reports, the company is working on bringing an animated emoji feature to its platform.
About The Author
Laiba Mohsin
Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
News / Apr 19, 2023