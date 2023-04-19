Animated Emoji

WhatsApp Will Roll Out Animated Emoji Feature Soon

The Meta-owned messaging giant has been bringing new features to the platform since starting of this year. We all know that WhatsApp emojis, GIFs, stickers, and reactions allow you to express yourself while chatting. WhatsApp keeps on adding new emoji characters, so you can always find the right emoji to express your emotions. The platform also gives you an opportunity to even create your own WhatsApp emoji stickers for that personalized touch. Do you guys want WhatsApp to allow you to express yourself in an even better way? Yeah! Why not! According to the latest reports, the company is working on bringing an animated emoji feature to its platform.

A New WhatsApp Animated Emoji Feature Is On Its Way

WABetaInfo recently spotted WhatsApp working on animated emojis in the latest beta release of its desktop app. Let me tell you that back in June 2023, WhatsApp was found working on a beating heart emoji reaction hinting at this improvement. It means that the emoji feature has been under development for quite a while now. 

The publication reports that the animated emojis are made using Lottie. Just for your information, Lottie is actually an animation file format that’s quite a space efficient and optimized for mobile phones. It is very significant as WhatsApp is being used by over a billion people globally across a range of smartphones with different amounts of RAM and storage. So, the company will never introduce a feature that negatively affects the app’s performance on low-end or mid-range devices.

Right now, there’s no option to disable emoji animations on WhatsApp. It is still not clear whether the company even plans to provide this option in the future or not. The point worth mentioning here is that whenever the animated emoji feature goes live on WhatsApp, they will also make their way to mobile apps. Currently, the feature is under testing, and it may take a while before this emoji improvement is available on the stable channel. So, let’s just wait and watch what comes next.

