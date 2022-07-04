WhatsApp will soon allow hiding online status

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook has focused on keeping its apps and technologies together and linked with each other. Its sole aim is to connect the people, find communities, and grow businesses through its social media messaging platforms. Meta has shaped WhatsApp to be the most liked and used app all around the world. WhatsApp keeps on bringing new innovations to the platform to keep it competitive and give convenience to its users. It is working on a new feature and will soon allow hiding online Status.

WhatsApp has launched many features and updates this year to bridge the gap between the competitors and itself. It upgraded the ability to send the files up to 2GB in size, increased the group capacity to 512 people, and introduced Communities to connect people in a better way. As far as privacy and security are concerned, the messaging app introduced some new controls to hide the profile picture, conceal the profile information and disguise the last seen status from a few contacts.

This time the company will be adding another privacy control to hide the user’s online status. So there will be no more answering unwanted friends and irritating family members. This feature will appear with a future version of WhatsApp for iOS users. We are hoping that the company will also launch it for Android and web users.

When the feature will be launched, the users will see the change in the privacy section. In the Last Seen & Online section at the bottom, there will be a new addition of “WHO CAN SEE WHEN I AM ONLINE”. So one can choose among two options if everyone can see him/her being online or the same as last seen. So if a person wants to hide his online status from others, this is the best option for him. The company also notifies the users that if they will not share their Last Seen and Online status, they won’t be able to see other people’s last seen and online status. So, the company plays fair for all. Hiding online status is surely an attractive option and users will surely be going to like it.

