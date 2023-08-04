WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Sign-ins Using Your Emails

There is a huge possibility that if you lose your phone number and still want access to your WhatsApp account, you may be able to sign in using the email address in the coming future. Let me tell you that, this is just speculation on our end. So, all we have to do is wait and watch until we hear something official regarding the features. Reports claim that the feature is still under development which means not much else is known about it.

The report indicates that this feature seems to be optional. It means that you don’t have to provide your email address if you don’t want to. However, I think it would be a good idea if you want to further protect your WhatsApp account. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

In addition, some of the WhatsApp Beta Users have been seeing improved call quality after a new update. No doubt, improving WhatsApp call quality is a welcoming feature as many people have been continuously complaining about the issue with WhatsApp calls, like voice quality.

