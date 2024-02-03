WhatsApp Will Soon Allow You To Set Favorite Contacts For Quick Calling

WhatsApp always remains in the limelight by introducing new features for its users. With every new WhatsApp update, something new comes to facilitate users. This time, WhatsApp is upgrading the voice calling feature. It would not be wrong to say that calling has become a staple feature of the messaging service. All the people who have internet access prefer to use WhatsApp for calls instead of any other medium.

Reports claim that the messaging giant is testing the ability to set specific contacts as favorites. It will allow users to reach their favorite contacts with just a single tap. Forget fiddling around the contacts list, as a very handy WhatsApp feature is on your way!! However, it is pertinent to mention here that this feature will first roll out to iOS users.

WhatsApp For iOS To Upgrade Voice Calling Feature

According to the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta #24.3.10.70 for iOS reveals that the messaging platform will soon let you set contacts as your favorites. Soon, users will be able to search for contacts and add them to their favorites list. These contacts will probably appear at the top of the Calls tab. In this way, you can tap on your favorite contact to call without much delay. Let’s have a look at the screenshot:

The feature is tipped to work similarly to how you can pin particular chats. We all know that pinned contacts always emerge at the top of the chats tab. Presently, the calls tab only displays a log of the calls you’ve made and received in the app. To make a call, you first need to scroll through the log to find the number and then call the person. Otherwise, you will have to go to their profile and call them. The “favorites” contact will simplify this experience. It will prove to be quite handy as just a single tap will do the business.

Sources claim that this feature is still in the early stages of development. It is not available to test, even in beta builds. Hence, there have been no words about its rollout yet. It will be a very useful feature for several users, especially the aged audience who sometimes find it difficult to navigate the app. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.