Soon WhatsApp will be available on multiple devices without an internet connection

In the last month or so, the popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been launching a wide range of updates both for its iOS and Android platforms. Recently, in yet another update, the platform announced that it will soon roll out a new feature that will allow users to use the app on multiple devices without having an internet connection.

As per a report by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently working on the latest multi-device feature but the company is expecting to release it within the next couple of months for both Android and iOS beta testers. According to the same source, CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and head of WhatsApp at Facebook Will Cathcart confirmed that the multi-device will be launched in a couple of months. However, in order to make the latest feature perfect, it will take a long time.

The head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart has confirmed that once this latest feature is launched, users would be able to connect up to four devices to their WhatsApp accounts. In addition to that, WhatsApp will also enable users to switch their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

In addition to that, WABetaInfo further revealed that voice and video calls will work across all the linked devices, It further added that those users who do no update their WhatsApp will not be able to receive calls or messages on every device. WhatsApp also rolled out a new ‘archived chats’ tab for iOS last week. With the help of this new feature, every time any user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived automatically.