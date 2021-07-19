The messaging platform WhatsApp has gained immense popularity because of the encryption and privacy it renders to its users. Like the messages you send from WhatsApp are encrypted end-to-end, which implies that no external entity would be able to see what’s in them. On the contrary, WhatsApp’s cloud backups lack such safety measures, implying that authorities with a search warrant could easily access the data you have saved in the cloud backup.

WhatsApp Will Soon Bring End to End Encryption for Cloud Backups

However, the WABetaInfo has reported recently that WhatsApp is currently working on the technology to provide end-to-end encryption to your backups in the cloud, and said that in the most recent beta update on Android (2.21.15.5), the system has been enabled.

With the advent of this new update, it will keep your chat history and media securely backed up, with an important caution that if you happen to forget your passcode or 64 digit recovery key, then your cloud back up be locked away permanently and even WhatsApp won’t be able to help you access it. If you’re OK with being on your own in that respect, then all that is required is to get in the beta test group or wait for this to be available to everyone around the globe.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also testing a version of the software that operates across numerous devices, maintaining end-to-end encryption whether or not you have your smartphone involved. If you’re in the beta, check your version carefully, as posts on social media indicate that the closed encryption tests are expanding to include more individuals.

