WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, is known for regularly introducing new features to enhance user experience. However, alongside these advancements, WhatsApp periodically updates its app compatibility to align with newer technologies. Starting May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will end support some older iPhone models, impacting users with devices running outdated operating systems.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS includes a notification for users of older iPhone models. The update scheduled for release in May 2025 will end support for iPhones running operating systems earlier than iOS 15.1. Currently, WhatsApp supports devices with iOS 12 or later, but the upcoming update marks a shift to a more modern baseline.

WhatsApp Will Soon End Support for These iPhone Models

The notification reads:

“Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 5 May 2025. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.”

This means users with the following iPhone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Additionally, WhatsApp’s support changes will impact some older iPads, including the first-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, which run versions earlier than iPadOS 15.1.

Why is Support Being Dropped?

Developers often discontinue support for older devices to focus on optimizing apps for newer operating systems. This allows them to leverage modern technologies, enhance security features, and improve overall performance. According to Apple’s statistics, as of 2024, only 9% of iPhones are running versions earlier than iOS 16, indicating that most users have transitioned to newer models or updated their software.

WhatsApp’s decision aligns with industry trends where apps gradually phase out older systems to stay compatible with updated hardware and software. By doing so, the app can continue to introduce innovative features without being constrained by the limitations of legacy devices.

What Should Users Do?

If you own a newer iPhone or iPad that still operates on an older iOS version, you can ensure continued access to WhatsApp by updating your device’s software. To update:

Open the Settings app. Navigate to General and select Software Update. Download and install the latest available iOS version.

However, if you’re using one of the devices listed above, upgrading to a newer device might be necessary. While this may feel inconvenient, newer devices offer better performance, enhanced security, and access to the latest app features.

WhatsApp Availability

WhatsApp remains free to download from the App Store for supported devices. For users who rely on the platform for communication, keeping your software updated or investing in a newer device ensures uninterrupted service.

By discontinuing support for outdated operating systems, WhatsApp continues to focus on delivering a reliable and feature-rich experience for the majority of its users.

