WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Hide ‘Last Seen’ from Specific Contacts

WhatsApp is working on a new and most-demanding feature. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp will soon let users hide their ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts. This feature will bring more privacy to its users.

This latest feature of WhatsApp will let users single out contacts they do not want to share their last seen status with. In the current stable version, WhatsApp only allows for three options; first, you can let everyone with your number see your last seen, second, only people in your contacts, or you can set it to nobody.

This will be a pleasing change for people who want to have privacy from their work friends, bosses and extended family members. It would also be a relief from the hazard of the instant reply culture.

In short, this is the right step the users need right now. This feature is under the testing phase and is available to a number of beta users. Whatsapp has not revealed when this feature will be available for all. But we are hoping to get this feature by the end of this year.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has rolled out multi-device support without an active mobile connection. Moreover, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new interface for group and contact info for specific users in the new 2.21.23.12 version.

