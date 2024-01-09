WhatsApp Will Soon Let Users Share Music Audio During Video Call

Meta-owned WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features to keep its users intact. WhatsApp is no doubt the most famous messaging platform in the whole world that’s why it wants to remain in the limelight by rolling out new amazing features. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let users share music audio during a video call on Android. According to WABetaInfo, the capability to listen to video and music audio together is right now available to some beta testers. However, it will soon make its way to all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out A New Feature For Android Users

The messaging giant is rolling out a new feature for Android users that will allow them to share audio music during group calls. Reports state:

“Specifically, when someone in the call shares their screen, the audio they play on their device will also be shared with other people in the call. It’s important to note that this feature also works in individual calls, allowing users to enjoy a synchronized audio experience even in one-on-one video conversations,”

Reports claim that the all-new WhatsApp feature will not only promote a sense of togetherness in group interactions but will also bring an added layer of familiarity to one-on-one chats. In addition to that, users on a WhatsApp call can also watch videos together. They can experiment with shared audio during their video calls. It will allow participants to synchronize their video playback experiences. You can create a virtual movie-watching or content-sharing session with your friends and family members. It will be full of fun. Isn’t it?

The feature will roll out to even more people over the coming weeks. So, if you have not got the feature yet, don’t worry. It will soon make its way to your handset as well. Meanwhile, the messaging giant is also working on a feature that will allow users to search for others through their usernames. This feature will allow you to search for others by entering their username into the search bar. It is pertinent to mention here that this feature will be part of a future update of the web client.