WhatsApp has just recently introduced a new feature for its web user to create their own stickers. The feature is not currently available on mobile apps. But WhatsApp is working to bring it on mobile phones as well in the near future. Anyhow, the instant messaging platform is now testing to quickly forward stickers on Android devices.

WhatsApp will Soon Let you Quickly Forward Stickers on Android

As spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.24.11 has brought the dedicated shortcut to let users quickly forward stickers. Some beta testers have already started getting this feature.

Just like we forward pictures on WhatsApp, the forward shortcut sits next to the sticker you have in your message thread. By using this shortcut you can easily forward the sticker without any hassle. All you have to do is just tap the shortcut and then select the contact with whom you want to share your sticker. Earlier, you have to tap and hold the sticker and then tap on the forward button from the top bar to share it with your contact list.

No doubt, this feature has made sending more convenient.

