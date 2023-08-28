WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Photos & Videos In Their Original Quality

WhatsApp is working on all those new features users have been asking for a long time. A few weeks back, the app went through some UI and UX changes based on Material Design 3 guidelines. Now the messaging giant has released a new beta update, version 2.23.18.12. According to WABetaInfo, the prominent feature of this update is the ability for users to send photos and videos in their original quality. Let me tell you that the previous WhatsApp beta version introduced “high-quality Photo sending” to a limited group of testers. However, the platform is now inching closer to introduce the original quality media-sharing option.

WhatsApp To Soon Introduce Original Quality Photo & Video Sharing Feature

It is pertinent to mention here that WhatsApp has always faced criticism for compressing images, often leading to reduced clarity and loss of minute details. Even though, the latest ‘high-quality’ photo-sharing feature was not excused from light compression. However, now we hope that this forthcoming update vows to change this narrative. Reports claim that WhatsApp is wrapping off to introduce the original quality media-sharing feature.

The upcoming WhatsApp feature will allow a seamless user experience. It will also provide you with a convenient entry point in the document selector for choosing photos and videos from the in-app gallery. The method has been optimized to bypass unnecessary navigation through menus or folders. In this way, users will be able to easily share media in its original quality with less effort. The point worth mentioning here is that this eagerly awaited feature is still in its developmental phase. It is expected to roll out to all users gradually. In addition to that, WhatsApp is also continuing to innovate with the latest beta updates. It is because we have been also getting hints regarding a revamped calling interface, AI-generated stickers, and the ability to schedule group calls. So, let’s see what comes next.

