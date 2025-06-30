WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Use Two Accounts on One iPhone

WhatsApp is gearing up for a major update that iPhone users are going to love. In its latest iOS beta release (version 25.19.10.74) available through TestFlight, the app is starting to roll out a highly anticipated feature: multi-account support.

While this feature isn’t live for beta testers just yet, the behind-the-scenes work shows that soon, WhatsApp will let users add and switch between multiple accounts right within the app. This means no more juggling between WhatsApp Business or using multiple devices!

What Is WhatsApp’s Multi-Account Feature?

According to details spotted in the new beta version, the multi-account system will let users:

Add a second WhatsApp account within the main app.

Switch between accounts instantly through the settings page — no logouts, no reloads.

Maintain separate chats, backups, and notifications for each account.

Identify accounts with profile photos and names shown in a dedicated new settings section.

Add new accounts via phone number registration or QR code login.

This means users will no longer need a separate app (like WhatsApp Business) or a second phone to manage a personal and professional profile.

How Will Switching Work?

According to WABetainfo, the account-switching process is designed to be smooth and immediate:

Switching accounts won’t require restarting the app.

A short confirmation message will appear after every switch.

All account-specific settings (chat history, tones, download preferences) will be retained individually.

Even notifications will be intelligently formatted: when a secondary account receives a message, the notification will include the account name to prevent confusion.

If you tap such a notification, WhatsApp will automatically take you to that account and open the relevant chat — saving time and avoiding unnecessary steps.

WhatsApp Multiple Accounts: When Will It Be Available?

Currently, the multi-account feature is under active development. It’s not yet accessible to beta testers, even if you’re running the latest iOS beta version 25.19.10.74.

However, its appearance in internal beta builds strongly suggests a public beta release is imminent, likely in the coming weeks. WhatsApp is known for slowly rolling out features in stages, testing stability and interface usability before full release.

What Makes This Different from WhatsApp Business?

While WhatsApp Business also allows an additional account, it’s targeted at companies and includes business-specific tools. The new multi-account support is aimed at everyday users who simply want to manage more than one number on one device, without changing apps or interfaces.

Final Thoughts

This upcoming feature is a major usability boost for millions of users juggling more than one WhatsApp number. From professionals with work-life boundaries to frequent travelers with local SIMs, the multi-account feature for iOS is poised to simplify mobile communication.

