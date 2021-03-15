WhatsApp will Soon Lets Users Play Voice Messages at Variable Speeds

During the last few weeks, WhatsApp has remained a victim of misunderstood privacy policy, memes and has faced backlash for forcing users to accept the privacy policy in order to keep using the messaging app. Though the company has not compromised on its policy, to compensate users, WhatsApp is launching new features. Thinking that it might help the company to win people trust, initially, WhatsApp expanded voice and video feature for desktop users and now users will be able to play voice messages at variable speeds.

Now that you can hear voice messages at different speeds

This news was announced by no one other than WABeta info, whose leaks are always accurate. It revealed that the company is currently testing an option to play voice messages at variable speeds of their own choices.

WABeta took to Twitter to announced it and said: “The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android”.

WhatsApp is finally testing an option to change the playback speed for voice messages. 🔥

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android. Screenshots will be published here on @WABetaInfo when available in a future beta build. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 11, 2021

Voice Messages at Variable Speeds- A feature Inspired by Telegram

It seems that this new feature will reach users in the upcoming update and Android users will be the first ones to receive it followed by iOS users. While WhatsApp is usually the role model for other messaging apps to follow, unexpectedly this feature is already launched by Telegram back in 2018, which enables users to play voice messages with 2x speeds. While it’s clear that WhatsApp is going to copy this feature from its rival, time will tell how the company will implement it differently on its platform.

