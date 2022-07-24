WhatsApp will soon to show past history of Group Chats

The app is working on a few additional features for users who love participating in WhatsApp group chats. After increasing the number of participants accessible in a group, the app is now working on a feature that will allow you to silently exit a group without notifying all members.

WhatsApp is preparing to add another feature for groups, but this time it will allow users to search for previous group chats.

This feature is not yet ready to be made accessible to beta users since it is currently being developed.

According to prior rumours, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to send audio notes with their status updates. This development has been brought to your knowledge in the meanwhile.

WhatsApp has also begun to roll out the second generation of responses, which allows users to respond to a message with any emoji. Furthermore, the business has now made it possible to move the Android conversation history to the iOS app via the Move to iOS app.

This was undoubtedly one of the most desired features, and it took WhatsApp years to implement it both ways. Users who want to switch from an Android phone to an iPhone (or vice versa) will now be able to maintain their entire conversation history.