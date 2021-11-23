WhatsApp is trying to make its platform more secure and reliable to use and in an effort to do so, it has come up with many new features. Now the company is testing a new feature that will send people warning messages to people if they receive messages from businesses that are not saved in their contacts.

Upon receiving the messages, a new interface will appear that will give people two options: Block the business or add them to the contacts.

WhatsApp will soon warn people on receiving messages from businesses

This feature is currently tested on a limited number of people as a part of the WhatsApp TestFlight beta program. Spotted by WABetaInfo, the site reported that:

As you can see in this screenshot, when you receive a message from unknown business accounts, a different and updated view is shown: this view explains that you have received a message from a business that’s not saved in your contact list. In this case, you can choose between two different options: block or save in your contact list.

This feature has come for selected beta users as a part of the update and the company will introduce it for more users in the next update. When the feature gets successful and clean of bugs if any, the company will roll it out for everyone throughout the globe.

Furthermore, the company is also working on launching reactions to WhatsApp messages. This feature will lt users react to messages like Facebook messenger, previously in order to show reactions, we had to reply to the sender of the message.

