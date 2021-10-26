WhatsApp will stop working on these Android & iOS devices from Nov 1
WhatsApp has made our lives easy and we cannot imagine communicating with each other without it. However, nothing stays with us forever as the company has announced that it will stop working on some of the devices from November 1st. The reason behind the termination of WhatsApp services on some of the devices is that the messaging platform will no longer support the older version of Android and iOS devices. WhatsApp will stop working on these Android & iOS devices.
This step is taken in order to ensure the app’s privacy and security. The company announced that users having smartphones having Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will continue using the app without any issues. But those users having the older versions of operating systems will have to lose access to WhatsApp. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.
Some of the smartphones that are operating on old systems include Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and other devices. In order to check whether you will be the victim or not you need to head to smartphone settings to check what Android version is running on it.
While you can check from settings, here is the full list of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
- LGs Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3Q
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- ZTE Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Huawei’s Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend D Quad XL
- Huawei Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Huawei Ascend P1 S
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Sony’s Xperia Miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Sony’s Xperia Arc S
So if you are using any of these devices, there is no need to panic as you can use the same WhatsApp account on buying the new device. Though the news is sad it’s better to go for a new phone before November 1.
