WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These iPhones from June 2025 – Check Yours

WhatsApp has announced that it will stop working on older iPhones starting June 1, 2025. The popular messaging app will no longer support devices running outdated versions of iOS. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s efforts to improve user safety and security.

Technology is changing fast. At the same time, online threats are becoming more serious. To keep users safe, WhatsApp needs to rely on operating systems that get regular security updates. Older iPhones, which no longer receive these updates from Apple, are more likely to be vulnerable to security issues and hacking attempts.

By stopping support for these older devices, WhatsApp aims to:

Protect user data

Maintain privacy standards

Offer the latest features without compromise

This change will affect both the regular WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business.

Which iPhones will be affected?

To continue using WhatsApp after June 1, 2025, iPhones must run iOS 15.1 or later. Devices that can’t update beyond this version will lose access to WhatsApp.

The following iPhone models will be affected:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These models are already listed as “obsolete” by Apple. This means Apple no longer provides hardware service or software updates for them.

What should users do?

If you use any of the affected iPhones, you must upgrade to a newer device to keep using WhatsApp. Currently, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are the oldest models that still support the app. However, since they stopped receiving major iOS updates after iOS 16, they may also lose WhatsApp support in the near future.

It’s a good idea to move to a newer model that will get updates for several more years.

Why this matters

WhatsApp reviews its supported devices every year. The company explained in its FAQ:

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support. These older systems may lack security updates or essential features needed to run WhatsApp properly.”

Ending support for outdated software allows WhatsApp to:

Add powerful new features

Improve app performance

Keep up with Apple’s latest updates

Final thoughts

If you’re still using an iPhone 5s, 6, or 6 Plus, it’s time to consider upgrading. As of June 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer be supported on these models. Keeping your device and software up to date ensures better protection and access to all the latest features.

Stay secure. Stay connected. Make sure your device is ready.

