WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These iPhones From October 24

Bad News for iOS owners. WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones that are runnings on iOS 10 and iOS 11. Apart from this iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C users will also have to switch to new devices due to no support for WhatsApp on old devices. This was expected, as the company had already announced it long ago that is is not going to support old devices from both Android and iOS, however till now the date was not revealed.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot along with an article that was published on WhatsApp Help Center revealing that only iOS 12 and later versions will be getting support from WhatsApp during the next years.

WhatsApp Will Stop Working for Users having iOS 10 and 11

It means that users who are currently using iOS 10 and iOS 11 will have to shift to iOS 12 in order to continue using this messaging app. It means users having iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6s are saved and can use WhatsApp as long as they want, all they need to do is to update to the latest version of iOS.

Sadly, WhatsApp will no longer be available on iPhone 5 and 5C since iOS 12 is not compatible with these devices. The only option left for these users is to upgrade to the latest mobile devices.

If you are an Android user, your phone needs to run on OS 4.1 or later to use WhatsApp.

It should also be mentioned that the last date for WhatsApp support on the above-mentioned devices is October 23rd. After a couple of weeks, we foresee WWDC 2022 where Apple is going to announce iOS 16. It means soon iOS 16 will not be giving support to iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

