WhatsApp will Stop Working on these Phones From Jan 1, 2023

The heading might be shocking for users but since older device frequency quit supporting WhatsApp, the app will stop working on some of the devices from 1st January 2023. The company revealed that from December 31, WhatsApp will stop working on 49 devices which is a big number. It means either the device owners will have to shift to a new device or have to wave goodbye to the messaging app forever which is not a good option.

It is normal since WhatsApp like other apps, releases updates often and older handsets can no longer keep up with it. On October 24, WhatsApp stopped working on iPhone devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. This time, iPhones will lose access to the messaging app along with many Android phones.

Below is the list of smartphones that are impacted. These are a total number of 49 gadgets.

These Smartphones will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2023

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

