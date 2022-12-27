WhatsApp will Stop Working on these Phones From Jan 1, 2023
The heading might be shocking for users but since older device frequency quit supporting WhatsApp, the app will stop working on some of the devices from 1st January 2023. The company revealed that from December 31, WhatsApp will stop working on 49 devices which is a big number. It means either the device owners will have to shift to a new device or have to wave goodbye to the messaging app forever which is not a good option.
It is normal since WhatsApp like other apps, releases updates often and older handsets can no longer keep up with it. On October 24, WhatsApp stopped working on iPhone devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. This time, iPhones will lose access to the messaging app along with many Android phones.
Below is the list of smartphones that are impacted. These are a total number of 49 gadgets.
These Smartphones will not be able to use WhatsApp in 2023
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
