WhatsApp working on a screen lock feature for its desktop users

Have you ever thought while opening WhatsApp on an office laptop, that ever can have access to it when you are not around? If yes, it was a genuine concern since many times my colleague read my messages by opening my WhatsApp on the office laptop. Keeping in view this, Meta has launched a new feature for WhatsApp desktop users. Named Screen Lock, this feature will ask for a password every time a user opens the application. The screen lock feature will provide extra layers of security to WhatsApp by protecting against unwanted access when the user is not around the device running WhatsApp.

WaBetaInof reported that the feature is under development and is soon going to release for some beta testers in the future. However, it is also mentioned that the screen lock feature will be optional since not everyone would not want to opt for it. The best thing about this feature is that users would be able to choose when the app should require a password. With this, a user will get more control over their WhatsApp chats. Moreover, whatever password would be selected by the user, will not be shared by WhatsApp, instead, it will be saved locally.

When it comes to passwords, a user would be able to choose a numeric or fingerprint sensor. Moreover, it is also expected that users would be able to lock the app by using Touch ID on Mac with a fingerprint sensor.

The question arises that what will happen if the user forgets the screen lock password. The report suggests that if such a thing happens, the user will simply log out of the WhatsApp desktop and log in back again.